Nebraska vs Michigan State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 2

A pair of streaking teams meet when the Nebraska Cornhuskers (13-0, 2-0 Big Ten) host the Michigan State Spartans (12-1, 2-0 Big Ten) on January 2, 2026. The Cornhuskers will put their 13-game win streak on the line against the Spartans, winners of four straight.

Nebraska vs. Michigan State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, January 2, 2026

Friday, January 2, 2026 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: Peacock

Location: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Nebraska vs. Michigan State Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Nebraska win (62.3%)

Here's a look at some betting insights for Nebraska (-1.5) versus Michigan State on Friday. The total is set at 143.5 points for this game.

Nebraska vs. Michigan State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Nebraska has compiled a 7-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Michigan State has won six games against the spread this year, while failing to cover seven times.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Michigan State is 1-1 against the spread compared to the 6-6 ATS record Nebraska racks up as a 1.5-point favorite.

Against the spread last season, the Cornhuskers played worse when played at home, covering six times in 16 home games, and six times in 11 road games.

The Spartans were better against the spread on the road (7-2-0) than at home (10-6-0) last season.

Nebraska vs. Michigan State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Nebraska has been named as the moneyline favorite nine times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Cornhuskers have yet to lose in six games when named as moneyline favorite of -138 or better.

Michigan State has been listed as the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and it split the games.

The Spartans have played as a moneyline underdog of +115 or longer in just one game this season, which they won.

Nebraska has an implied victory probability of 58% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Nebraska vs. Michigan State Head-to-Head Comparison

Nebraska is outscoring opponents by 17.3 points per game with a +225 scoring differential overall. It puts up 83.5 points per game (77th in college basketball) and gives up 66.2 per contest (39th in college basketball).

Pryce Sandfort's team-leading 16.5 points per game ranks 153rd in the nation.

Michigan State is outscoring opponents by 14.9 points per game, with a +193 scoring differential overall. It puts up 80.8 points per game (116th in college basketball) and allows 65.9 per contest (35th in college basketball).

Jaxon Kohler's 13.7 points per game paces Michigan State and ranks 442nd in college basketball.

The Cornhuskers rank 60th in the nation at 36.3 rebounds per game. That's 4.1 more than the 32.2 their opponents average.

Rienk Mast's 6.8 rebounds per game lead the Cornhuskers and rank 191st in college basketball action.

The Spartans prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 13.9 boards. They are grabbing 39.7 rebounds per game (11th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 25.8.

Kohler tops the Spartans with 10.3 rebounds per game (12th in college basketball).

Nebraska scores 105.6 points per 100 possessions (57th in college basketball), while allowing 83.7 points per 100 possessions (39th in college basketball).

The Spartans put up 103.4 points per 100 possessions (85th in college basketball), while conceding 84.4 points per 100 possessions (44th in college basketball).

