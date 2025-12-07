NHL
Hurricanes vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 7
In NHL action on Sunday, the Carolina Hurricanes play the San Jose Sharks.
Hurricanes vs Sharks Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (17-8-2) vs. San Jose Sharks (13-13-3)
- Date: Sunday, December 7, 2025
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Sharks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-315)
|Sharks (+250)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Hurricanes win (67.4%)
Hurricanes vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (+100 to cover). And Carolina, the favorite, is -122.
Hurricanes vs Sharks Over/Under
- The over/under for Hurricanes-Sharks on Dec. 7 is 6.5. The over is +106, and the under is -130.
Hurricanes vs Sharks Moneyline
- Carolina is a -315 favorite on the moneyline, while San Jose is a +250 underdog on the road.