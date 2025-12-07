FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Hurricanes vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 7

Data Skrive

In NHL action on Sunday, the Carolina Hurricanes play the San Jose Sharks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Hurricanes vs Sharks Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (17-8-2) vs. San Jose Sharks (13-13-3)
  • Date: Sunday, December 7, 2025
  • Time: 5 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-315)Sharks (+250)6.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Hurricanes win (67.4%)

Hurricanes vs Sharks Puck Line

  • The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (+100 to cover). And Carolina, the favorite, is -122.

Hurricanes vs Sharks Over/Under

  • The over/under for Hurricanes-Sharks on Dec. 7 is 6.5. The over is +106, and the under is -130.

Hurricanes vs Sharks Moneyline

  • Carolina is a -315 favorite on the moneyline, while San Jose is a +250 underdog on the road.

