NFL Draft Grades for the First Round: Assigning a Grade to Every Pick

After months of buildup, Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft is in the rearview mirror.

But how did each team fare?

Let's run through all 32 picks and hand out a letter grade for each selection.

All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

First Round NFL Draft Grades for Each Pick

Pick 1 -- Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB -- Grade: B+

The Heisman Trophy winner and national champion gives Las Vegas its long-awaited franchise quarterback, and while a rebuild looms, Mendoza is talented enough to justify the top spot.

Pick 2 -- New York Jets: David Bailey, EDGE -- Grade: C-

Bailey brings pass-rush upside but isn't the complete defender Arvell Reese was, and questions about his run-defense ability could limit his impact early.

Pick 3 -- Arizona Cardinals: Jeremiyah Love, RB -- Grade: D

Love is a dynamic playmaker who some consider the best player in the class, but drafting a running back third overall while the team has so many roster gaps — and no long-term QB solution — makes this a luxury the Cardinals simply can't afford.

Pick 4 -- Tennessee Titans: Carnell Tate, WR -- Grade: C

Tate's reliable hands and crisp route-running make him a useful weapon for Cam Ward, though the slight reach at No. 4 is hard to overlook given his athleticism profile.

Pick 5 -- New York Giants: Arvell Reese, EDGE -- Grade: A+

Reese could have gone second overall and no one would have batted an eye — the Giants getting him at five, with elite play strength and 4.46 speed at just 20 years old, is outstanding value.

Pick 6 -- Kansas City Chiefs (trade): Mansoor Delane, CB -- Grade: C+

The Chiefs desperately needed a cornerback upgrade and Delane is a safe, SEC-proven option, but trading up from No. 9 to take Delane while Sonny Styles and Caleb Downs were still on the board is a questionable cost.

Pick 7 -- Washington Commanders: Sonny Styles, LB -- Grade: A+

A potential unicorn at linebacker — combining size, range, and physicality — Styles is exactly the defensive upgrade Washington needed and should be an immediate difference-maker in Dan Quinn's defense.

Pick 8 -- New Orleans Saints: Jordyn Tyson, WR -- Grade: B-

Tyson is a big-bodied receiver with legitimate upside who gives New Orleans a complementary weapon next to Chris Olave, though he still needs refinement in the finer details of the position.

Pick 9 -- Cleveland Browns: Spencer Fano, OT -- Grade: B+

Trading down from No. 6 to grab Fano — a versatile and reliable offensive lineman — was a savvy process pick that addresses a clear need while accumulating extra capital.

Pick 10 -- New York Giants: Francis Mauigoa, OT -- Grade: B

Adding a bookend tackle in the same round as a top pass rusher gives the Giants a balanced haul and solidifies the trenches on both sides of the ball.

Pick 11 -- Dallas Cowboys: Caleb Downs, S -- Grade: A

A rangy, instinctive safety with elite athleticism, Downs was widely viewed as one of the class's safest bets — Dallas getting him after moving up just one spot is an excellent return.

Pick 12 -- Miami Dolphins: Kadyn Proctor, OT -- Grade: B-

Proctor has the physical tools to be a quality starter, but character concerns that surfaced during the pre-draft process — including public comments from Nick Saban — add a layer of risk here.

Pick 13 -- Los Angeles Rams: Ty Simpson, QB -- Grade: C+

Taking a quarterback this early with Matthew Stafford still in the building is a bold, forward-thinking move, but Simpson's projection to this slot surprised most evaluators and the cost of drafting high at a position of non-immediate need is real.

Pick 14 -- Baltimore Ravens: Olaivavega Ioane, G -- Grade: B+

Baltimore continues its run-game-first philosophy by bolstering the interior offensive line with a technically sound guard who should slot right into their scheme.

Pick 15 -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE -- Grade: A

Bain led all FBS edge rushers in pressures and was viewed by many analysts as a top-10 talent — the Buccaneers staying put and letting him fall to them at No. 15 is one of the night's best outcomes.

Pick 16 -- New York Jets: Kenyon Sadiq, TE -- Grade: B

Between Bailey at No. 2 and Sadiq here, the Jets are aggressively adding talent — Sadiq gives them a legitimate receiving threat at tight end to complement their rebuilt receiver room.

Pick 17 -- Detroit Lions: Blake Miller, OT -- Grade: B

Detroit stays true to its identity by investing in the trenches, adding a capable tackle prospect who fits their run-heavy offensive system.

Pick 18 -- Minnesota Vikings: Caleb Banks, DT -- Grade: B-

Banks is a solid interior presence, though some analysts felt more explosive defensive tackle options were available, making this a serviceable but unremarkable pick.

Pick 19 -- Carolina Panthers: Monroe Freeling, OT -- Grade: B+

Protecting the quarterback is job one for a franchise still building its foundation, and Freeling — a polished tackle from a top program — addresses one of Carolina's most pressing needs.

Pick 20 -- Philadelphia Eagles (trade): Makai Lemon, WR -- Grade: B

Trading up to add a receiver amid A.J. Brown trade rumors is a statement of intent, and Lemon is a legitimate difference-maker if he develops — though the price of moving up adds some risk.

Pick 21 -- Pittsburgh Steelers: Max Iheanachor, OT -- Grade: B

Pittsburgh addresses offensive line continuity with a lengthy tackle prospect who has the athleticism to develop into a starter, a steady if unspectacular first-round pick.

Pick 22 -- Los Angeles Chargers: Akeem Mesidor, EDGE -- Grade: B+

Mesidor pairs powerful hands with an impressive motor and gives Los Angeles a disruptive presence off the edge at good value for this range of the board.

Pick 23 -- Dallas Cowboys: Malachi Lawrence, EDGE -- Grade: B

After taking Downs earlier, Dallas doubles down on the defensive side of the ball with an ascending pass rusher who flew somewhat under the radar at UCF.

Pick 24 -- Cleveland Browns: KC Concepcion, WR -- Grade: B+

Cleveland used their additional capital from trading down wisely, landing a dynamic receiving threat who gives their quarterback a legitimate weapon on the outside.

Pick 25 -- Chicago Bears: Dillon Thieneman, S -- Grade: A

Thieneman posted elite PFF grades at multiple schools and fell further than expected — Chicago landed one of the draft's biggest bargains with a versatile safety who can cover, stop the run, and quarterback an entire defense.

Pick 26 -- Houston Texans: Keylan Rutledge, G -- Grade: C+

Rutledge showed late improvement in his final college season but has had inconsistent production, making this a developmental pick with potential upside rather than an immediate-impact move.

Pick 27 -- Miami Dolphins (trade): Chris Johnson, CB -- Grade: A-

Johnson posted a sky-high PFF coverage grade in 2025 and was the consensus standout of the Senior Bowl — Miami's secondary desperately needed this type of technically sound, reliable cornerback.

Pick 28 -- New England Patriots (trade): Caleb Lomu, OT -- Grade: A-

After watching Drake Maye take a beating in the Super Bowl, New England traded up to protect their franchise quarterback — and Lomu, who has outstanding feet and hand technique, was arguably the best remaining tackle on the board.

Pick 29 -- Kansas City Chiefs: Peter Woods, DT -- Grade: A-

With Chris Jones turning 32 this summer, the Chiefs smartly drafted his eventual successor in Woods, a quintessential three-technique with a rare blend of explosiveness and play strength.

Pick 30 -- New York Jets (trade): Omar Cooper Jr., WR -- Grade: B+

Cooper opposite Garrett Wilson gives New York's offense a genuine 1-2 punch at receiver, and pairing him with an earlier first-round skill-position pick shows the Jets are fully committed to building around Geno Smith.

Pick 31 -- Tennessee Titans (trade): Keldric Faulk, EDGE -- Grade: B

The Titans add another pass-rush piece to complement their earlier pick, building the roster on both sides of the ball while replenishing capital through smart trading.

Pick 32 -- Seattle Seahawks -- Jadarian Price, RB -- Grade: C

Price is an explosive runner and losing Kenneth Walker III makes this understandable, but most evaluators had him pegged as a Day 2 pick. Despite a loaded roster, it probably would've been better to trade out of the pick or address another position.

Rounds 2 and 3 continue Friday at 7 p.m. ET.

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL futures stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL odds to see the full menu of options

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.