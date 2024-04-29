NFL Draft 2024: List of Alabama Players Drafted in 2024

In the 2024 NFL Draft, 10 players from the University of Alabama were selected.

The first from the Crimson Tide was offensive tackle JC Latham, who was selected by the Tennessee Titans as the 7th overall pick.

Here's everything else you need to know about the Alabama alumni who have become 2024 draft picks.

Former Alabama Players Selected in 2024 NFL Draft

Rnd. Pick No. NFL team Player Pos. 1 7 Tennessee Titans JC Latham OT 1 17 Minnesota Vikings Dallas Turner DE 1 24 Detroit Lions Terrion Arnold CB 2 41 New Orleans Saints Kool-Aid McKinstry CB 2 57 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Chris Braswell DE 3 80 Cincinnati Bengals Jermaine Burton WR 4 105 Los Angeles Chargers Justin Eboigbe DT View Full Table

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.