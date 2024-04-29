NFL Draft 2024: List of Alabama Players Drafted in 2024
In the 2024 NFL Draft, 10 players from the University of Alabama were selected.
The first from the Crimson Tide was offensive tackle JC Latham, who was selected by the Tennessee Titans as the 7th overall pick.
Here's everything else you need to know about the Alabama alumni who have become 2024 draft picks.
Former Alabama Players Selected in 2024 NFL Draft
Rnd.
Pick No.
NFL team
Player
Pos.
|1
|7
|Tennessee Titans
|JC Latham
|OT
|1
|17
|Minnesota Vikings
|Dallas Turner
|DE
|1
|24
|Detroit Lions
|Terrion Arnold
|CB
|2
|41
|New Orleans Saints
|Kool-Aid McKinstry
|CB
|2
|57
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Chris Braswell
|DE
|3
|80
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Jermaine Burton
|WR
|4
|105
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Justin Eboigbe
|DT
