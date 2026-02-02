Penguins vs Senators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 2

The NHL's Monday slate includes the Ottawa Senators facing the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Senators vs Penguins Game Info

Ottawa Senators (26-21-7) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (28-14-11)

Date: Monday, February 2, 2026

7 p.m. ET Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN+

Senators vs Penguins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Senators (-118) Penguins (-102) 6.5 Senators (-1.5)

Senators vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Penguins win (59.2%)

Senators vs Penguins Puck Line

The Penguins are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Senators. The Penguins are -245 to cover the spread, and the Senators are +194.

Senators vs Penguins Over/Under

Senators versus Penguins on Feb. 2 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -104 and the under -118.

Senators vs Penguins Moneyline

Ottawa is the favorite, -118 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -102 underdog despite being at home.

