NHL
Penguins vs Senators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 2
The NHL's Monday slate includes the Ottawa Senators facing the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Senators vs Penguins Game Info
- Ottawa Senators (26-21-7) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (28-14-11)
- Date: Monday, February 2, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN+
Senators vs Penguins Odds
|Senators (-118)
|Penguins (-102)
|6.5
|Senators (-1.5)
Senators vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Penguins win (59.2%)
Senators vs Penguins Puck Line
- The Penguins are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Senators. The Penguins are -245 to cover the spread, and the Senators are +194.
Senators vs Penguins Over/Under
- Senators versus Penguins on Feb. 2 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -104 and the under -118.
Senators vs Penguins Moneyline
- Ottawa is the favorite, -118 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -102 underdog despite being at home.