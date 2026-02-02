NHL
Sharks vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 2
In NHL action on Monday, the San Jose Sharks take on the Chicago Blackhawks.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.
Sharks vs Blackhawks Game Info
- San Jose Sharks (27-22-4) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (21-25-9)
- Date: Monday, February 2, 2026
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: ESPN+
Sharks vs Blackhawks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Sharks (-118)
|Blackhawks (-102)
|6.5
|Sharks (-1.5)
Sharks vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Blackhawks win (60.4%)
Sharks vs Blackhawks Puck Line
- The Sharks are favored by 1.5 goals. The Sharks are +205 to cover the spread, with the Blackhawks being -265.
Sharks vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- Sharks versus Blackhawks on Feb. 2 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +106 and the under -130.
Sharks vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Blackhawks-Sharks, Chicago is the underdog at -102, and San Jose is -118 playing on the road.