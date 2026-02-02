FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Super Bowl

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Sharks vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 2

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sharks vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 2

In NHL action on Monday, the San Jose Sharks take on the Chicago Blackhawks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.

Sharks vs Blackhawks Game Info

  • San Jose Sharks (27-22-4) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (21-25-9)
  • Date: Monday, February 2, 2026
  • Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Sharks vs Blackhawks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Sharks (-118)Blackhawks (-102)6.5Sharks (-1.5)

Sharks vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Blackhawks win (60.4%)

Sharks vs Blackhawks Puck Line

  • The Sharks are favored by 1.5 goals. The Sharks are +205 to cover the spread, with the Blackhawks being -265.

Sharks vs Blackhawks Over/Under

  • Sharks versus Blackhawks on Feb. 2 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +106 and the under -130.

Sharks vs Blackhawks Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Blackhawks-Sharks, Chicago is the underdog at -102, and San Jose is -118 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup