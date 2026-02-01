Heat vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 1

Heat vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Sunday, February 1, 2026

Sunday, February 1, 2026 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN, CHSN, and WPLG

The Chicago Bulls (24-25) are 5.5-point underdogs against the Miami Heat (26-24) at Kaseya Center on Sunday, February 1, 2026. The game begins at 6 p.m. ET on FDSSUN, CHSN, and WPLG. The matchup's point total is set at 232.5.

Heat vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -5.5 232.5 -200 +168

Heat vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Heat win (66.4%)

Heat vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Heat have covered the spread in a game 28 times this season (28-21-1).

Against the spread, the Bulls are 24-24-1 this year.

This season, 27 of the Heat's games have gone over the point total out of 49 chances.

Bulls games this year have gone over the point total 46.9% of the time (23 out of 49 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Miami has fared worse at home, covering 13 times in 24 home games, and 15 times in 26 road games.

Looking at point totals, the Heat hit the over more consistently when playing at home, as they've eclipsed the total 13 times in 24 opportunities this season (54.2%). In away games, they have hit the over 14 times in 26 opportunities (53.8%).

Chicago has performed better against the spread at home (13-12-1) than away (11-12-0) this season.

In terms of the over/under, Bulls games have finished over 11 of 26 times at home (42.3%), and 12 of 23 away (52.2%).

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo is averaging 18.1 points, 9.8 boards and 2.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.

Norman Powell averages 23 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. is averaging 15.4 points, 4.8 assists and 5.4 rebounds.

Andrew Wiggins averages 15.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists, shooting 46.9% from the field and 38.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Kel'el Ware is averaging 11.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists.

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic averages 17 points for the Bulls, plus 9.1 boards and 3.8 assists.

Per game, Josh Giddey provides the Bulls 18.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.8 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Per game, Matas Buzelis provides the Bulls 15.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Ayo Dosunmu averages 15.1 points, 2.9 boards and 3.6 assists. He is draining 51.8% of his shots from the field and 45.4% from 3-point range (sixth in NBA), with 1.9 treys per game.

Per game, Tre Jones provides the Bulls 12.4 points, 3 rebounds and 5.8 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks.

