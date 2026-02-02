FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Capitals vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 2

Capitals vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 2

The Monday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Washington Capitals and the New York Islanders.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Capitals vs Islanders Game Info

  • Washington Capitals (27-22-7) vs. New York Islanders (30-20-5)
  • Date: Monday, February 2, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Islanders Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Capitals (-126)Islanders (+105)6.5Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Islanders win (50.9%)

Capitals vs Islanders Puck Line

  • The Islanders are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Capitals. The Islanders are -245 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +194.

Capitals vs Islanders Over/Under

  • The Capitals-Islanders matchup on Feb. 2 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Capitals vs Islanders Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Capitals vs. Islanders reveal Washington as the favorite (-126) and New York as the underdog (+105) on the road.

