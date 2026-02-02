Capitals vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 2

The Monday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Washington Capitals and the New York Islanders.

Capitals vs Islanders Game Info

Washington Capitals (27-22-7) vs. New York Islanders (30-20-5)

Date: Monday, February 2, 2026

Monday, February 2, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Islanders Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-126) Islanders (+105) 6.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Islanders win (50.9%)

Capitals vs Islanders Puck Line

The Islanders are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Capitals. The Islanders are -245 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +194.

Capitals vs Islanders Over/Under

The Capitals-Islanders matchup on Feb. 2 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Capitals vs Islanders Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Capitals vs. Islanders reveal Washington as the favorite (-126) and New York as the underdog (+105) on the road.

