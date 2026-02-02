NHL
Capitals vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 2
The Monday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Washington Capitals and the New York Islanders.
Capitals vs Islanders Game Info
- Washington Capitals (27-22-7) vs. New York Islanders (30-20-5)
- Date: Monday, February 2, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Capitals vs Islanders Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-126)
|Islanders (+105)
|6.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Islanders win (50.9%)
Capitals vs Islanders Puck Line
- The Islanders are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Capitals. The Islanders are -245 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +194.
Capitals vs Islanders Over/Under
- The Capitals-Islanders matchup on Feb. 2 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -110 and the under is -110.
Capitals vs Islanders Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Capitals vs. Islanders reveal Washington as the favorite (-126) and New York as the underdog (+105) on the road.