NHL
Panthers vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 2
The NHL schedule on Monday includes the Florida Panthers facing the Buffalo Sabres.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Panthers vs Sabres Game Info
- Florida Panthers (28-23-3) vs. Buffalo Sabres (31-18-5)
- Date: Monday, February 2, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Panthers vs Sabres Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-120)
|Sabres (+100)
|6.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Sabres win (50.3%)
Panthers vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Panthers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Sabres. The Panthers are +205 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are -260.
Panthers vs Sabres Over/Under
- Panthers versus Sabres, on Feb. 2, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +112 and the under -138.
Panthers vs Sabres Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Panthers-Sabres, Florida is the favorite at -120, and Buffalo is +100 playing on the road.