NHL
Stars vs Jets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 2
In NHL action on Monday, the Dallas Stars face the Winnipeg Jets.
Stars vs Jets Game Info
- Dallas Stars (32-14-9) vs. Winnipeg Jets (22-25-7)
- Date: Monday, February 2, 2026
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Jets Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-146)
|Jets (+122)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Jets Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Stars win (64.2%)
Stars vs Jets Puck Line
- The Jets are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Stars. The Jets are -220 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +176.
Stars vs Jets Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Stars-Jets on Feb. 2, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.
Stars vs Jets Moneyline
- Winnipeg is the underdog, +122 on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -146 favorite at home.