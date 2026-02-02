FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Super Bowl

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Stars vs Jets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 2

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stars vs Jets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 2

In NHL action on Monday, the Dallas Stars face the Winnipeg Jets.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stars vs Jets Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (32-14-9) vs. Winnipeg Jets (22-25-7)
  • Date: Monday, February 2, 2026
  • Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Jets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-146)Jets (+122)5.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Jets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Stars win (64.2%)

Stars vs Jets Puck Line

  • The Jets are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Stars. The Jets are -220 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +176.

Stars vs Jets Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Stars-Jets on Feb. 2, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.

Stars vs Jets Moneyline

  • Winnipeg is the underdog, +122 on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -146 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup