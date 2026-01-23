FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

    NFL Games This Week: Predictions, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Championship Games

    Data Skrive
    Data Skrive

    There is NFL action this week, and we've got you covered with the betting insights you need.

    There is NFL action this week, and we've got you covered with the betting insights you need.

    Broncos vs. Patriots

    The Denver Broncos (14-3) play at home in a playoff matchup against the New England Patriots (14-3) at Empower Field at Mile High in the AFC Championship game on Jan. 25 at 3 p.m. ET.

    • Game Preview: New England Patriots at Denver Broncos
    • Projected Favorite: Patriots (55.38% win probability)
    • Spread: New England (-4.5)
    • Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
    • Time: 3 p.m. ET
    • Channel: CBS

    Seahawks vs. Rams

    The Los Angeles Rams (12-5) square off against the Seattle Seahawks (14-3) in the NFC Championship game of the playoffs at Lumen Field on Sunday, January 25, 2026.

    • Game Preview: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks
    • Projected Favorite: Seahawks (65.01% win probability)
    • Spread: Seattle (-2.5)
    • Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
    • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
    • Channel: FOX

    Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

