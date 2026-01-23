NFL Games This Week: Predictions, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Championship Games

The NFL Playoffs Conference Championship slate has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those games is the Los Angeles Rams playing the Seattle Seahawks.

There is NFL action this week, and we've got you covered with the betting insights you need.

Broncos vs. Patriots

The Denver Broncos (14-3) play at home in a playoff matchup against the New England Patriots (14-3) at Empower Field at Mile High in the AFC Championship game on Jan. 25 at 3 p.m. ET.

Game Preview: New England Patriots at Denver Broncos

New England Patriots at Denver Broncos Projected Favorite: Patriots (55.38% win probability)

Patriots (55.38% win probability) Spread: New England (-4.5)

New England (-4.5) Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

42.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105) Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Seahawks vs. Rams

The Los Angeles Rams (12-5) square off against the Seattle Seahawks (14-3) in the NFC Championship game of the playoffs at Lumen Field on Sunday, January 25, 2026.

Game Preview: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks Projected Favorite: Seahawks (65.01% win probability)

Seahawks (65.01% win probability) Spread: Seattle (-2.5)

Seattle (-2.5) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

46.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105) Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

