Nebraska vs Minnesota College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 24

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-9, 3-5 Big Ten) hope to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (19-0, 8-0 Big Ten) on January 24, 2026 at Williams Arena. The game airs on FS1.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Nebraska vs. Minnesota Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 24, 2026

Game time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Arena: Williams Arena

Nebraska vs. Minnesota Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nebraska win (73.8%)

Before placing a wager on Saturday's Nebraska-Minnesota spread (Nebraska -5.5) or over/under (137.5 points), take a look at the betting insights and trends below.

Nebraska vs. Minnesota: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Nebraska has covered 11 times in 19 chances against the spread this season.

Minnesota has compiled an 8-11-0 ATS record so far this season.

As a 5.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Minnesota is 3-3 against the spread compared to the 5-6 ATS record Nebraska puts up as a 5.5-point favorite.

The Cornhuskers have done a better job covering the spread in away games (4-0-0) than they have at home (5-7-0).

This year, the Golden Gophers are 6-5-0 at home against the spread (.545 winning percentage). Away, they are 2-3-0 ATS (.400).

Nebraska is 6-2-0 against the spread in conference games this season.

Minnesota has four wins against the spread in eight Big Ten games this season.

Nebraska vs. Minnesota: Moneyline Betting Stats

Nebraska has been listed as the moneyline favorite 13 times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Cornhuskers have yet to lose in seven games when named as moneyline favorite of -260 or better.

Minnesota has won three of the 10 games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (30%).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +210 or longer, the Golden Gophers have gone 1-4 (20%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Nebraska has a 72.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Nebraska vs. Minnesota Head-to-Head Comparison

Nebraska scored 76.0 points per game and allowed 72.6 last season, making them 116th in college basketball on offense and 199th defensively.

With 32.7 rebounds per game and 32.2 rebounds conceded, Nebraska was 142nd and 247th in the nation, respectively, last year.

With 14.2 assists per game last year, Nebraska was 124th in college basketball.

At 10.9 turnovers committed per game and 11.9 turnovers forced last year, Nebraska was 150th and 121st in the country, respectively.

Minnesota posted 68.1 points per game (317th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while surrendering 69.7 points per contest (99th-ranked).

Last season Minnesota grabbed 30.4 rebounds per game (281st-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 31.0 rebounds per contest (168th-ranked).

Minnesota put up 15.2 assists per game, which ranked them 69th in the nation.

Last year Minnesota committed 9.8 turnovers per game (50th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 10.0 turnovers per contest (305th-ranked).

