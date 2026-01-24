Duke vs Wake Forest College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 24

The Duke Blue Devils (17-1, 6-0 ACC) will try to extend a six-game win streak when they host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-8, 2-4 ACC) on January 24, 2026 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Duke vs. Wake Forest Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 24, 2026

Saturday, January 24, 2026 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: The CW Network

The CW Network Location: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Duke vs. Wake Forest Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Duke win (91.3%)

Before placing a wager on Saturday's Duke-Wake Forest spread (Duke -17.5) or total (150.5 points), see the betting trends and insights below.

Duke vs. Wake Forest: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Duke has covered nine times in 18 chances against the spread this season.

Wake Forest is 7-12-0 ATS this season.

The Blue Devils have done a better job covering the spread in away games (5-1-0) than they have in home games (2-6-0).

The Demon Deacons' winning percentage against the spread at home was .375 (6-10-0) last season. On the road, it was .500 (6-6-0).

Duke is 3-3-0 against the spread in conference play this year.

Wake Forest has posted one ACC win against the spread this season.

Duke vs. Wake Forest: Moneyline Betting Stats

Duke has won in 11, or 91.7%, of the 12 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Blue Devils have played as a favorite of -3448 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Wake Forest has put together a 1-6 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 14.3% of those games).

The Demon Deacons have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +1280 or longer.

Duke has an implied victory probability of 97.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Duke vs. Wake Forest Head-to-Head Comparison

Duke outscores opponents by 20.4 points per game (scoring 85.5 per game to rank 32nd in college basketball while giving up 65.1 per outing to rank 18th in college basketball) and has a +368 scoring differential overall.

Duke's leading scorer, Cameron Boozer, is fourth in the nation scoring 23.2 points per game.

Wake Forest is outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game, with a +97 scoring differential overall. It puts up 80.9 points per game (93rd in college basketball) and gives up 75.8 per outing (233rd in college basketball).

Juke Harris' team-leading 20.5 points per game rank him 22nd in college basketball.

The Blue Devils record 37.2 rebounds per game (26th in college basketball) while conceding 28.3 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 8.9 boards per game.

Boozer paces the team with 9.9 rebounds per game (17th in college basketball play).

The 30.6 rebounds per game the Demon Deacons accumulate rank 275th in the nation, 1.3 fewer than the 31.9 their opponents grab.

Harris leads the Demon Deacons with 6.4 rebounds per game (239th in college basketball).

Duke averages 107.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (23rd in college basketball), and gives up 82.0 points per 100 possessions (eighth in college basketball).

The Demon Deacons put up 98.6 points per 100 possessions (168th in college basketball), while allowing 92.3 points per 100 possessions (149th in college basketball).

