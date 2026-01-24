Michigan State vs Maryland College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 24

The Maryland Terrapins (8-11, 1-7 Big Ten) hope to stop a seven-game road losing streak when they visit the Michigan State Spartans (17-2, 7-1 Big Ten) on January 24, 2026.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Michigan State vs. Maryland Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 24, 2026

Saturday, January 24, 2026 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Michigan State vs. Maryland Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Michigan State win (94.6%)

See the betting insights and trends below before placing a bet on Saturday's Michigan State-Maryland spread (Michigan State -17.5) or over/under (139.5 points).

Michigan State vs. Maryland: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan State has won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

Maryland has won eight games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 11 times.

Michigan State covers the spread when it is a 17.5-point favorite or more 28.6% of the time. That's less often than Maryland covers as an underdog of 17.5 or more (50%).

The Spartans have done a better job covering the spread in road games (3-1-0) than they have in home games (5-6-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Terrapins have a lower winning percentage at home (.444, 4-5-0 record) than on the road (.500, 3-3-0).

Michigan State has six wins against the spread in eight conference games this year.

Against the spread in Big Ten action, Maryland is 3-5-0 this season.

Michigan State vs. Maryland: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan State has been listed as the moneyline favorite 15 times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Spartans have yet to lose in six games when named as moneyline favorite of -4000 or better.

Maryland has gone 1-10 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 9.1% of those games).

The Terrapins have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +1400 or longer.

Michigan State has an implied victory probability of 97.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Michigan State vs. Maryland Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan State outscores opponents by 15 points per game (scoring 78.5 per game to rank 141st in college basketball while allowing 63.5 per contest to rank eighth in college basketball) and has a +284 scoring differential overall.

Michigan State's leading scorer, Jaxon Kohler, is 503rd in the nation averaging 13.3 points per game.

Maryland has a -78 scoring differential, falling short by 4.1 points per game. It is putting up 74.3 points per game, 239th in college basketball, and is giving up 78.4 per outing to rank 297th in college basketball.

David Coit's team-leading 15.4 points per game rank him 252nd in college basketball.

The Spartans are 12th in college basketball at 38.6 rebounds per game. That's 13.4 more than the 25.2 their opponents average.

Kohler averages 9.6 rebounds per game (ranking 23rd in college basketball) to lead the Spartans.

The Terrapins are 186th in college basketball at 32.7 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 32.3 their opponents average.

Elijah Saunders averages 4.5 rebounds per game (791st in college basketball) to lead the Terrapins.

Michigan State ranks 73rd in college basketball by averaging 103.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 15th in college basketball, allowing 83.4 points per 100 possessions.

The Terrapins' 93.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 274th in college basketball, and the 98.6 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 295th in college basketball.

