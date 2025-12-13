Suns vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 14

Suns vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 14, 2025

Sunday, December 14, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: SportsNet LA and AZFamily

A pair of the league's best scorers take the court when Luka Doncic (first, 35 PPG) and the Los Angeles Lakers (17-7) visit Devin Booker (15th, 25 PPG) and the Phoenix Suns (14-11) on Sunday, December 14, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET on SportsNet LA and AZFamily. The Lakers are 2-point favorites. The matchup's over/under is 227.5.

Suns vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -2 227.5 -132 +112

Suns vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Suns win (50.5%)

Suns vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers have compiled a 15-9-0 record against the spread this season.

The Suns are 15-8-2 against the spread this season.

This season, Lakers games have hit the over 17 times out of 25 chances.

Suns games this year have gone over the point total 48% of the time (12 out of 25 games with a set point total).

Los Angeles has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered six times in 11 games when playing at home, and it has covered nine times in 13 games on the road.

When it comes to over/unders, the Lakers hit the over more consistently in home games, as they've exceeded the total 11 times in 11 opportunities this season (100%). In road games, they have hit the over six times in 13 opportunities (46.2%).

Phoenix's winning percentage against the spread at home is .667 (8-3-1). Away, it is .538 (7-5-1).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Suns' games have finished above the over/under at home (33.3%, four of 12) compared to on the road (61.5%, eight of 13).

Lakers Leaders

Doncic averages 35 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists, shooting 47.1% from the field and 33.7% from downtown, with 3.6 made 3-pointers per contest (fourth in NBA).

Deandre Ayton's numbers on the season are 15.1 points, 8.8 boards and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 70% from the field (second in NBA).

Rui Hachimura averages 13.7 points, 3.7 boards and 0.8 assists.

Jake Laravia's numbers on the season are 8.5 points, 3.7 boards and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 46% from the floor and 32.9% from downtown, with an average of 1 made treys.

Marcus Smart is averaging 10.4 points, 2.3 boards and 2.8 assists.

Suns Leaders

Booker is averaging 25 points, 4.3 boards and 6.7 assists for the Suns.

Per game, Collin Gillespie gets the Suns 13.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Mark Williams' numbers on the season are 13 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He is draining 65% of his shots from the floor (sixth in NBA).

The Suns are getting 10.5 points, 5.3 boards and 2.9 assists per game from Royce O'Neale.

Dillon Brooks averages 21.7 points, 3.1 boards and 1.8 assists. He is sinking 44.3% of his shots from the floor and 30.9% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per contest.

