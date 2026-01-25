FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

    NFL

    Today's NFL Best Bets and Props for the AFC and NFC Championship Games

    Austan Kas
    Austan Kas@AustanKas

    Today's NFL Best Bets and Props for the AFC and NFC Championship Games

    Conference Championship Sunday kicks off at 3 p.m. ET today.

    What are the best bets and props across today's two games?

    Via the NFL betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what I'm targeting.

    Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

    NFL Best Bets and Props for Today

    New England Patriots at Denver Broncos

    Stefon Diggs Under 44.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

    Stefon Diggs - Receiving Yds

    Stefon Diggs Under
    Jan 25 8:00pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

    Odds/lines subject to change

    Quick Hit -- A road clash at the Denver Broncos is a brutal matchup for New England Patriots wideout Stefon Diggs. A week ago, Diggs' snap rate fell to 55% while Kayshon Boutte logged an 83% snap rate. Diggs hasn't topped a 63% snap rate since Week 11, and he's gone for 44.5 receiving yards in only two of his previous eight games. Now Diggs sees an elite Broncos defense, one our schedule-adjusted metrics rank fifth versus the pass.

    For a deeper dive and more on this game -- Check out our Patriots vs. Broncos best bets.

    Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks

    Colby Parkinson Over 24.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

    Colby Parkinson - Receiving Yds

    Colby Parkinson Over
    Jan 25 11:30pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

    Odds/lines subject to change

    Quick Hit -- I wrote up Colby Parkinson over 21.5 receiving yards earlier this week. His prop has jumped by three yards since then, but I'm still into it. Parkinson has played at least 67% of the snaps in eight consecutive games and has become an important piece for the Los Angeles Rams. He's produced at least 25 receiving yards in eight of his past nine games, and the Seattle Seahawks gave up the sixth-most receiving yards per game to TEs (63.5) in the regular season.

    For a deeper dive and more on this game -- Check out our Rams-Seahawks best bets.

    Check out our printable 2025-26 NFL Playoff bracket.

    Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

