Bucks vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 25

Bucks vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 25, 2026

Sunday, January 25, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: KFAA and FDSWI

The Milwaukee Bucks (18-26) host the Dallas Mavericks (19-27) after losing three home games in a row. The Bucks are favored by only 1 point in the contest, which begins at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 25, 2026. The over/under for the matchup is 220.5.

Bucks vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -1 220.5 -110 -106

Bucks vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bucks win (66.3%)

Bucks vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Bucks are 19-25-0 against the spread this season.

The Mavericks have 20 wins against the spread in 46 games this season.

Bucks games have gone over the total 17 times out of 46 chances this season.

Mavericks games this season have hit the over on 22 of 46 set point totals (47.8%).

Milwaukee has done a better job covering the spread in away games (11-12-0) than it has in home games (8-13-0).

The Bucks have gone over the over/under in a higher percentage of games at home (47.6%) than away games (30.4%).

Dallas' winning percentage against the spread at home is .538 (14-11-1). On the road, it is .300 (6-14-0).

Looking at the over/under, Mavericks games have gone over more often at home (13 of 26, 50%) than on the road (nine of 20, 45%).

Bucks Leaders

Ryan Rollins averages 16.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

Myles Turner averages 12.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists, shooting 42.6% from the floor and 38.8% from downtown, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Bobby Portis' numbers on the season are 13.1 points, 6.5 boards and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 48.6% from the floor and 46.5% from beyond the arc (third in NBA), with an average of 2 made treys.

Kyle Kuzma averages 12.5 points, 4.6 boards and 2.2 assists, shooting 49.3% from the field.

AJ Green is averaging 10.5 points, 2 assists and 2.6 boards.

Mavericks Leaders

Cooper Flagg is averaging 18.8 points, 6.4 boards and 4.1 assists for the Mavericks.

The Mavericks get 14.7 points per game from Naji Marshall, plus 4.9 rebounds and 3 assists.

The Mavericks receive 14.1 points per game from P.J. Washington, plus 7.2 boards and 1.8 assists.

Max Christie averages 13.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He is sinking 48.3% of his shots from the field and 45.5% from 3-point range (seventh in league), with 2.6 triples per contest.

The Mavericks receive 12.4 points per game from Brandon Williams, plus 2.9 boards and 3.7 assists.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.