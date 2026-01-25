Suns vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 25

Suns vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 25, 2026

Sunday, January 25, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: FDSSUN, AZFamily, and Suns+

The Phoenix Suns (27-18) are 3.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a six-game home winning streak when they square off against the Miami Heat (24-22) on Sunday, January 25, 2026 at PHX Arena. The matchup airs at 8 p.m. ET on FDSSUN, AZFamily, and Suns+. The matchup's over/under is 228.5.

Suns vs. Heat Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -3.5 228.5 -164 +138

Suns vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Suns win (69%)

Suns vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Suns have covered the spread 30 times in 45 games with a set spread.

The Heat have played 46 games, with 26 wins against the spread.

Suns games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 19 times out of 46 chances this season.

Heat games this season have gone over the total in 25 of 46 opportunities (54.3%).

Phoenix has done a better job covering the spread in home games (14-4-1) than it has in road games (16-9-1).

The Suns have exceeded the total in a lower percentage of home games (31.6%) than road games (50%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Miami has a better winning percentage at home (.591, 13-9-0 record) than on the road (.542, 13-10-1).

Heat games have gone above the over/under less frequently at home (11 times out of 22) than on the road (14 of 24) this year.

Suns Leaders

Collin Gillespie averages 13.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 42.4% from downtown, with 2.9 made treys per contest.

Dillon Brooks' numbers on the season are 20.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 43.5% from the floor and 34.4% from downtown, with an average of 2.4 made treys.

Mark Williams averages 12 points, 8.2 boards and 1 assists.

Royce O'Neale is averaging 10.3 points, 2.9 assists and 5 rebounds.

Jordan Goodwin is averaging 8.8 points, 4.6 boards and 2.3 assists.

Heat Leaders

Per game, Bam Adebayo gets the Heat 17.8 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Per game, Norman Powell gets the Heat 23.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Heat receive 15.9 points per game from Andrew Wiggins, plus 4.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

The Heat get 11.6 points per game from Kel'el Ware, plus 9.8 boards and 0.6 assists.

The Heat are receiving 15.2 points, 5.3 boards and 4.7 assists per game from Jaime Jaquez Jr.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.