2 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Rams at Seahawks

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

Using the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, here are the best prop bets for Sunday's NFC Championship Game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Rams vs. Seahawks Props for NFC Championship

Taking the under on anything Puka Nacua is scary, but that's the side I want to be on for his receiving yards prop today.

Puka Nacua - Receiving Yds Puka Nacua Under Jan 25 11:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Let's get this out of the way -- Puka went for 12 catches, 225 yards and two scores the last time he faced the Seahawks. That explosion was the exclamation mark on an incredible three-game run that saw Nacua produce 225, 181 and 167 receiving yards.

Since that huge game against the Seahawks, however, Nacua has cooled off in a big way -- at least by his insane standards. Over his last four games, Nacua has recorded at least 92 receiving yards only once. He's been held under 77 yards three times in that span, and in a sublime matchup last week versus a meh Chicago Bears defense, Puka finished with just five catches for 56 yards.

Seattle's defense is outstanding, with our schedule-adjusted metrics ranking the 'Hawks first overall and sixth against the pass. While Puka mauled them in the 225-yard day, Seattle limited Nacua to 75 receiving yards in the first meeting between these two teams.

As I said at the jump, taking the under on Nacua isn't for the faint of heart as he might be the NFL's best receiver. But I think it's one of the best prop bets for the NFC title game.

While the -190 odds aren't super fun, I'm into Jason Myers and Seattle to hit at least two field goals.

Game Specials - Kicking Game Specials - Kicking SEA Seahawks 2+ Made Field Goals -200 View more odds in Sportsbook

Myers was really good at home this season. In the split, he made 20 of 22 field-goal tries. Over his last six home games, he's drilled multiple field goals in five of them -- going 17 for 18 in that span.

The Rams are a good matchup for this bet. Ranked 11th against both the run and pass, LA is likely stout enough defensively to keep Seattle from scoring a bunch of touchdowns but isn't so good on D that the Seahawks should struggle mightily to move the ball.

Seattle owns -130 odds to score more than 23.5 points, and I like Myers to get in on the fun with at least two made field goals.

