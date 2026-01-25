FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

    NFL

    NFL Playoff Schedule: Conference Championship Games, Betting Odds and TV Times [Today]

    Austan Kas
    Austan Kas@AustanKas

    NFL Playoff Schedule: Conference Championship Games, Betting Odds and TV Times [Today]

    Conference Championship Day is one of the best days of the NFL calendar.

    Here is the TV info, matchups and FanDuel Sportsbook NFL betting odds for the Conference Championship games.

    NFL Playoff Schedule, Conference Championship Betting Odds

    Sunday, January 25th

    New England Patriots at Denver Broncos

    Time: 3 p.m. ET

    TV: CBS

    Moneyline

    Spread

    Total Match Points

    New England Patriots
    @
    Denver Broncos
    Jan 25 8:00pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

    Odds/lines subject to change

    Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks

    Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX

    Moneyline

    Spread

    Total Match Points

    Los Angeles Rams
    @
    Seattle Seahawks
    Jan 25 11:30pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

    Odds/lines subject to change

    Check out our printable 2025-26 NFL Playoff bracket.

    Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

