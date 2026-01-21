Kings vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 21

Kings vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 21, 2026

Wednesday, January 21, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and TSN

The Sacramento Kings (12-32) are 4.5-point underdogs against the Toronto Raptors (26-19) at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday, January 21, 2026. The game starts at 10 p.m. ET on NBCS-CA and TSN. The matchup's point total is set at 222.5.

Kings vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raptors -4.5 222.5 -190 +160

Kings vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Raptors win (64.7%)

Kings vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Raptors have put together a record of 22-23-0 against the spread this season.

The Kings are 16-26-2 against the spread this season.

Raptors games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 18 times out of 44 chances this season.

Kings games this year have gone over the total in 20 of 44 opportunities (45.5%).

Toronto has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (13-9-0) than it has at home (9-14-0).

When it comes to point totals, the Raptors hit the over more consistently when playing at home, as they've exceeded the total 10 times in 23 opportunities this season (43.5%). In road games, they have hit the over eight times in 22 opportunities (36.4%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Sacramento has a better winning percentage at home (.375, 9-14-1 record) than on the road (.350, 7-12-1).

In terms of the over/under, Kings games have gone over 10 of 24 times at home (41.7%), and 10 of 20 on the road (50%).

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes' numbers on the season are 19.7 points, 8.2 boards and 5.5 assists per contest, shooting 50.4% from the field and 31.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 made treys.

Brandon Ingram averages 21.7 points, 6 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Immanuel Quickley averages 16.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

Sandro Mamukelashvili is averaging 10.7 points, 5 boards and 1.9 assists.

Jamal Shead averages 7.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists, shooting 36.5% from the field and 32.7% from downtown, with 1.2 made treys per contest.

Kings Leaders

Russell Westbrook is averaging 15.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 7 assists for the Kings.

The Kings are receiving 19.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4 assists per game from DeMar DeRozan.

Zach LaVine averages 19.8 points, 2.9 boards and 2.3 assists. He is draining 48.9% of his shots from the field and 40.5% from 3-point range, with 2.7 treys per game.

Dennis Schroder averages 12.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists. He is sinking 41.2% of his shots from the floor and 34.3% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.

Per game, Maxime Raynaud gives the Kings 10.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists, plus 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocks.

