Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 21

There are five games on Wednesday's slate that involve teams ranked in the Top 25 in the AP Poll, highlighted by a game that has No. 1 Arizona squaring off against Cincinnati (at 9 p.m. ET). Below, we offer our picks and predictions for every matchup.

For analysis of all the big games in college basketball today, check out our betting preview below.

North Carolina vs. Notre Dame

Matchup: Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 22 North Carolina Tar Heels

Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 22 North Carolina Tar Heels Projected Winner: North Carolina (81.68% win probability)

North Carolina (81.68% win probability) Spread: North Carolina (-11.5)

North Carolina (-11.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: January 22

January 22 TV Channel: ESPN2

Bet on North Carolina vs. Notre Dame with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Illinois vs. Maryland

Matchup: Maryland Terrapins at No. 11 Illinois Fighting Illini

Maryland Terrapins at No. 11 Illinois Fighting Illini Projected Winner: Illinois (97.64% win probability)

Illinois (97.64% win probability) Spread: Illinois (-18.5)

Illinois (-18.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: January 22

January 22 TV Channel: BTN

Bet on Illinois vs. Maryland with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine

Matchup: Pepperdine Waves at No. 8 Gonzaga Bulldogs

Pepperdine Waves at No. 8 Gonzaga Bulldogs Projected Winner: Gonzaga (99.25% win probability)

Gonzaga (99.25% win probability) Spread: Gonzaga (-29.5)

Gonzaga (-29.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: January 22

January 22 TV Channel: ESPN+

Bet on Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Arizona vs. Cincinnati

Matchup: Cincinnati Bearcats at No. 1 Arizona Wildcats

Cincinnati Bearcats at No. 1 Arizona Wildcats Projected Winner: Arizona (85.07% win probability)

Arizona (85.07% win probability) Spread: Arizona (-13.5)

Arizona (-13.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: January 22

January 22 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Bet on Arizona vs. Cincinnati with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Nebraska vs. Washington

Matchup: Washington Huskies at No. 7 Nebraska Cornhuskers

Washington Huskies at No. 7 Nebraska Cornhuskers Projected Winner: Nebraska (85.79% win probability)

Nebraska (85.79% win probability) Spread: Nebraska (-11.5)

Nebraska (-11.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: January 22

January 22 TV Channel: BTN

Bet on Nebraska vs. Washington with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

For more college basketball betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's college basketball home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!