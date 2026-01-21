Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 21
There are five games on Wednesday's slate that involve teams ranked in the Top 25 in the AP Poll, highlighted by a game that has No. 1 Arizona squaring off against Cincinnati (at 9 p.m. ET). Below, we offer our picks and predictions for every matchup.
For analysis of all the big games in college basketball today, check out our betting preview below.
North Carolina vs. Notre Dame
- Matchup: Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 22 North Carolina Tar Heels
- Projected Winner: North Carolina (81.68% win probability)
- Spread: North Carolina (-11.5)
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: January 22
- TV Channel: ESPN2
Bet on North Carolina vs. Notre Dame with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Illinois vs. Maryland
- Matchup: Maryland Terrapins at No. 11 Illinois Fighting Illini
- Projected Winner: Illinois (97.64% win probability)
- Spread: Illinois (-18.5)
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: January 22
- TV Channel: BTN
Bet on Illinois vs. Maryland with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine
- Matchup: Pepperdine Waves at No. 8 Gonzaga Bulldogs
- Projected Winner: Gonzaga (99.25% win probability)
- Spread: Gonzaga (-29.5)
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: January 22
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Bet on Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Arizona vs. Cincinnati
- Matchup: Cincinnati Bearcats at No. 1 Arizona Wildcats
- Projected Winner: Arizona (85.07% win probability)
- Spread: Arizona (-13.5)
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: January 22
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
Bet on Arizona vs. Cincinnati with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Nebraska vs. Washington
- Matchup: Washington Huskies at No. 7 Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Projected Winner: Nebraska (85.79% win probability)
- Spread: Nebraska (-11.5)
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: January 22
- TV Channel: BTN
Bet on Nebraska vs. Washington with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
For more college basketball betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's college basketball home page.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!