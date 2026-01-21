Arizona vs Cincinnati College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 21

The Arizona Wildcats (18-0, 5-0 Big 12) will host the Cincinnati Bearcats (10-8, 2-3 Big 12) after winning 11 straight home games.

Arizona vs. Cincinnati Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, January 21, 2026

Wednesday, January 21, 2026 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Arena: McKale Center

Arizona vs. Cincinnati Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Arizona win (85.1%)

Arizona vs. Cincinnati: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arizona has won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

Cincinnati has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.

The Wildcats own a worse record against the spread when playing at home (4-6-0) than they do in away games (3-1-0).

The Bearcats were better against the spread away (7-6-0) than at home (7-10-0) last year.

Arizona has covered the spread three times in five conference games.

Against the spread in Big 12 action, Cincinnati is 3-2-0 this season.

Arizona vs. Cincinnati: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arizona has been listed as the moneyline favorite nine times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Wildcats have been a -1449 moneyline favorite on four occasions this season and won every game.

Cincinnati has won 12.5% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (1-7).

The Bearcats have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +810 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Arizona has a 93.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Arizona vs. Cincinnati Head-to-Head Comparison

Arizona's +384 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 21.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 90.6 points per game (11th in college basketball) while giving up 69.3 per outing (69th in college basketball).

Koa Peat paces Arizona, averaging 14.7 points per game (317th in the nation).

Cincinnati has a +142 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.9 points per game. It is putting up 74.1 points per game, 247th in college basketball, and is allowing 66.2 per outing to rank 26th in college basketball.

Baba's 13.2 points per game leads Cincinnati and ranks 517th in college basketball.

The Wildcats record 40.7 rebounds per game (second in college basketball) while conceding 25.7 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 15.0 boards per game.

Tobe Awaka tops the team with 9.7 rebounds per game (22nd in college basketball action).

The Bearcats win the rebound battle by 4.1 boards on average. They collect 35.4 rebounds per game, 59th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 31.3.

Miller tops the team with 10.8 rebounds per game (sixth in college basketball).

Arizona averages 108.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (18th in college basketball), and gives up 83.0 points per 100 possessions (13th in college basketball).

The Bearcats rank 277th in college basketball averaging 93.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 15th, allowing 83.3 points per 100 possessions.

