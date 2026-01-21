Nebraska vs Washington College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 21

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (18-0, 7-0 Big Ten) aim to extend a 14-game home winning streak when they host the Washington Huskies (10-8, 2-5 Big Ten) on January 21, 2026.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Nebraska vs. Washington Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, January 21, 2026

Wednesday, January 21, 2026 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Nebraska vs. Washington Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nebraska win (85.9%)

Check out these betting trends and insights before you wager on Wednesday's Nebraska-Washington spread (Nebraska -11.5) or total (150.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Nebraska vs. Washington: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Nebraska has won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

Washington is 10-8-0 ATS this season.

Washington covers the spread when it is an 11.5-point underdog or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Nebraska covers as a favorite of 11.5 or more (37.5%).

The Cornhuskers have done a better job covering the spread on the road (4-0-0) than they have in home games (5-6-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Huskies have a better winning percentage at home (.600, 6-4-0 record) than away (.500, 3-3-0).

Nebraska is 6-1-0 against the spread in conference games this year.

Washington's Big Ten record against the spread is 5-2-0.

Nebraska vs. Washington: Moneyline Betting Stats

Nebraska has been listed as the moneyline favorite 12 times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Cornhuskers have yet to lose in four games when named as moneyline favorite of -901 or better.

Washington has won 14.3% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (1-6).

The Huskies have played as a moneyline underdog of +590 or longer in just two games this season, which they lost both.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Nebraska has a 90% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Nebraska vs. Washington Head-to-Head Comparison

Nebraska outscores opponents by 16.1 points per game (scoring 81.4 per game to rank 89th in college basketball while giving up 65.3 per outing to rank 19th in college basketball) and has a +290 scoring differential overall.

Nebraska's leading scorer, Pryce Sandfort, is 151st in the nation averaging 16.7 points per game.

Washington has a +110 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.1 points per game. It is putting up 80.1 points per game, 117th in college basketball, and is allowing 74.0 per contest to rank 193rd in college basketball.

Hannes Steinbach is ranked 88th in college basketball with a team-high 17.8 points per game.

The Cornhuskers prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 2.5 boards. They are recording 34.3 rebounds per game (101st in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 31.8 per outing.

Rienk Mast is 281st in college basketball action with 6.2 rebounds per game to lead the Cornhuskers.

The Huskies win the rebound battle by an average of 4.4 boards. They are recording 35.3 rebounds per game (65th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.9.

Steinbach is fifth in the country with 11.1 rebounds per game, leading the Huskies.

Nebraska puts up 106.1 points per 100 possessions (31st in college basketball), while allowing 85.1 points per 100 possessions (27th in college basketball).

The Huskies average 99.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (144th in college basketball), and concede 91.8 points per 100 possessions (130th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!