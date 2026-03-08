New Orleans vs Houston Christian College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Southland Tournament

The No. 8 seed Houston Christian Huskies (12-19, 8-14 Southland) will square off in the Southland tournament against the No. 5 seed New Orleans Privateers (15-17, 12-10 Southland) on Sunday at The Legacy Center, beginning at 6 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

New Orleans vs. Houston Christian Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, March 8, 2026

Game time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles, Louisiana Arena: The Legacy Center

New Orleans vs. Houston Christian Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: New Orleans win (65.6%)

These betting insights can help you make informed decisions to wager on New Orleans (-4.5) versus Houston Christian on Sunday.

New Orleans vs. Houston Christian: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

New Orleans is 18-13-0 ATS this season.

Houston Christian is 13-16-0 ATS this year.

New Orleans (2-2) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 4.5 points or more this season (50%) than Houston Christian (6-8) does as a 4.5+-point underdog (42.9%).

The Privateers sport a better record against the spread in home games (7-4-0) than they do in away games (11-9-0).

The Huskies' winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (6-6-0). Away, it is .438 (7-9-0).

New Orleans is 15-7-0 against the spread in conference games this season.

Houston Christian's Southland record against the spread is 9-13-0.

New Orleans vs. Houston Christian: Moneyline Betting Stats

New Orleans has come away with three wins in the seven contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Privateers have a mark of 1-2 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -225 or better on the moneyline.

Houston Christian has put together a 5-16 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 23.8% of those games).

The Huskies are 1-11 (winning just 8.3% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +184 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies New Orleans has a 69.2% chance of walking away with the win.

New Orleans vs. Houston Christian Head-to-Head Comparison

New Orleans' -62 scoring differential (outscored by 1.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 76.3 points per game (167th in college basketball) while allowing 78.2 per outing (299th in college basketball).

Coleton Benson's 16.3 points per game lead New Orleans and are 198th in the country.

Houston Christian is being outscored by 4.8 points per game, with a -149 scoring differential overall. It puts up 67.3 points per game (342nd in college basketball), and gives up 72.1 per outing (125th in college basketball).

Kylin Green is 1071st in college basketball with a team-leading 10.2 points per game.

The Privateers rank 66th in college basketball at 34.3 rebounds per game. That's 3.2 more than the 31.1 their opponents average.

MJ Thomas is 95th in college basketball action with 7.6 rebounds per game to lead the Privateers.

The Huskies rank 326th in the country at 28.7 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 29.7 their opponents average.

Demarco Bethea tops the team with 4.9 rebounds per game (645th in college basketball).

New Orleans scores 93.9 points per 100 possessions (262nd in college basketball), while allowing 96.3 points per 100 possessions (212th in college basketball).

The Huskies average 91.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (316th in college basketball), and give up 98.2 points per 100 possessions (262nd in college basketball).

