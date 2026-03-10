New Mexico State vs Jacksonville State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for CUSA Tournament

The No. 10 seed New Mexico State Aggies (15-15, 8-12 CUSA) will square off against the No. 7 seed Jacksonville State Gamecocks (15-16, 10-10 CUSA) in CUSA tournament Tuesday at Von Braun Center, starting at 9 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

New Mexico State vs. Jacksonville State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Huntsville, Alabama

Huntsville, Alabama Arena: Von Braun Center

New Mexico State vs. Jacksonville State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: New Mexico State win (52.5%)

Take a look at some betting trends and insights for New Mexico State (-1.5) versus Jacksonville State on Tuesday. The total is set at 140.5 points for this game.

New Mexico State vs. Jacksonville State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

New Mexico State has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.

Jacksonville State has compiled a 14-14-0 ATS record so far this season.

Jacksonville State covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point underdog or more 62.5% of the time. That's more often than New Mexico State covers as a favorite of 1.5 or more (40%).

Against the spread, the Aggies have fared better at home, covering six times in 12 home games, and five times in 11 road games.

Against the spread, the Gamecocks have had better results on the road (8-5-0) than at home (6-8-0).

New Mexico State is 9-11-0 against the spread in conference action this year.

Jacksonville State has covered the spread 13 times in 20 CUSA games.

New Mexico State vs. Jacksonville State: Moneyline Betting Stats

New Mexico State has come away with eight wins in the 15 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Aggies have a win-loss record of 8-7 when favored by -122 or better by oddsmakers this year.

Jacksonville State has been the moneyline underdog 16 total times this season. Jacksonville State has gone 6-10 in those games.

The Gamecocks are 5-9 (winning only 35.7% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies New Mexico State has a 55% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

New Mexico State vs. Jacksonville State Head-to-Head Comparison

On offense, New Mexico State was the 290th-ranked squad in college basketball (69.7 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was 31st (65.9 points allowed per game).

Last season, New Mexico State was 32nd in the nation in rebounds (35.1 per game) and 187th in rebounds allowed (31.3).

At 11.7 assists per game last season, New Mexico State was 311th in the country.

With 10.1 turnovers committed per game and 10.2 turnovers forced last season, New Mexico State was 79th and 288th in college basketball, respectively.

Jacksonville State scored 73.7 points per game (182nd-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 68.4 points per contest (67th-ranked).

Last season Jacksonville State averaged 34.9 rebounds per game (39th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 29.7 rebounds per contest (82nd-ranked).

Jacksonville State ranked 311th in college basketball with 11.7 assists per contest.

Jacksonville State, who was 40th in college basketball with 9.6 turnovers per game, forced 8.4 turnovers per contest, which was 0-worst in college basketball.

