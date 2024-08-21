2024 New Mexico State Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:45 AM

In 2024, the New Mexico State Aggies have produced a record of 1-1. For a look at the team's full results and schedule, keep scrolling.

New Mexico State 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Southeast Missouri State Aug. 31 W 23-16 Aggies (-8.5) 52.5 2 Liberty Sept. 7 L 30-24 Flames (-22.5) 54.5 3 @ Fresno State Sept. 14 - Bulldogs (-20.5) 48.5 4 @ Sam Houston Sept. 21 - - - 5 New Mexico Sept. 28 - - - 7 @ Jacksonville State Oct. 9 - - - 8 Louisiana Tech Oct. 15 - - - View Full Table

New Mexico State Last Game

The Aggies go into their next matchup after losing 30-24 to the Liberty Flames in their last game on Sept. 7. Parker Awad had 158 yards on 9-of-22 passing (40.9%) for the Aggies in that matchup against the Flames, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also added 10 carries for -20 yards and one rushing touchdown with his legs. In the ground game, Seth McGowan took 15 carries for 76 yards (5.1 yards per carry), while adding three receptions for 25 yards and one touchdown in the passing game. In the receiving game, Ahmonte Watkins had 64 yards on one catch (64.0 per reception) with one touchdown in that game.

New Mexico State Betting Insights

New Mexico State has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

