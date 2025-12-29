Nets vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 29

Nets vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Monday, December 29, 2025

Monday, December 29, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: YES and NBCS-BA

The Golden State Warriors (16-16) are 4-point favorites as they attempt to end a three-game road losing streak when they square off against the Brooklyn Nets (10-19) on Monday, December 29, 2025 at Barclays Center. The matchup airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on YES and NBCS-BA. The point total for the matchup is set at 220.5.

Nets vs. Warriors Odds & Spread



Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -4 220.5 -152 +128

Nets vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick



Prediction: Warriors win (60.9%)

Nets vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors have covered the spread in a game 14 times this season (14-17-1).

In the Nets' 29 games this season, they have 14 wins against the spread.

Warriors games have gone over the total 18 times out of 29 chances this season.

Nets games this season have gone over the point total 12 times in 29 opportunities (41.4%).

In home games, Golden State has a better record against the spread (7-6-1) compared to its ATS record in away games (7-11-0).

The Warriors have gone over the total more consistently at home, hitting the over in eight of 14 home matchups (57.1%). On the road, they have hit the over in 10 of 18 games (55.6%).

Against the spread, Brooklyn has had better results away (8-4-2) than at home (6-8-1).

In terms of the over/under, Nets games have finished over five of 15 times at home (33.3%), and seven of 14 on the road (50%).

Warriors Leaders

Jimmy Butler III's numbers on the season are 19.6 points, 5.6 boards and 4.9 assists per contest, shooting 51.5% from the floor.

Stephen Curry is averaging 28.9 points, 4.1 boards and 4.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Brandin Podziemski is averaging 12.4 points, 3.3 assists and 4.6 boards.

Draymond Green's numbers on the season are 8.5 points, 6 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, shooting 41.6% from the field and 33.6% from downtown, with an average of 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Moses Moody is averaging 11.1 points, 3.4 boards and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.

Nets Leaders

Michael Porter Jr. averages 25.8 points for the Nets, plus 7.4 boards and 3.2 assists.

Nic Claxton averages 13.6 points, 7.8 boards and 4.3 assists. He is also making 57.9% of his shots from the field (10th in NBA).

The Nets are getting 13.3 points, 4 boards and 1.9 assists per game from Noah Clowney.

The Nets are getting 7.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Day'Ron Sharpe.

The Nets receive 8 points per game from Terance Mann, plus 3.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

