Nets vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 28

Nets vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Friday, February 28, 2025

Friday, February 28, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: KATU, KUNP, and YES

The Portland Trail Blazers (26-33) are favored (-1) to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (21-37) at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, February 28, 2025 at Barclays Center. The matchup airs on KATU, KUNP, and YES. The point total is 218.5 for the matchup.

Nets vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Trail Blazers -1 218.5 -122 +104

Nets vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nets win (57%)

Nets vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Trail Blazers are 33-25-1 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Nets are 29-26-3 this season.

Trail Blazers games have gone over the total 29 times out of 58 chances this season.

Nets games this season have gone over the point total 41.4% of the time (24 out of 58 games with a set point total).

Portland has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 18 times in 30 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 15 times in 29 opportunities in away games.

When it comes to point totals, the Trail Blazers hit the over more often when playing at home, as they've eclipsed the total 17 times in 30 opportunities this season (56.7%). On the road, they have hit the over 12 times in 29 opportunities (41.4%).

Brooklyn's winning percentage against the spread at home is .357 (10-16-2). Away, it is .633 (19-10-1).

Looking at the over/under, Nets games have gone over 10 of 28 times at home (35.7%), and 14 of 30 on the road (46.7%).

Trail Blazers Leaders

Anfernee Simons' numbers on the season are 18.7 points, 2.7 boards and 5 assists per contest, shooting 42.4% from the field and 36.9% from downtown, with an average of 3 made 3-pointers.

Deni Avdija is averaging 14.6 points, 3.4 assists and 6.3 rebounds.

Toumani Camara is averaging 10.4 points, 2.1 assists and 6 boards.

Shaedon Sharpe's numbers on the season are 17.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 44.6% from the floor and 32.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 made 3-pointers.

Scoot Henderson is averaging 12.6 points, 5.2 assists and 3 rebounds.

Nets Leaders

Cameron Johnson averages 19.1 points for the Nets, plus 4.1 boards and 3 assists.

The Nets receive 10.1 points per game from Keon Johnson, plus 3.5 boards and 2 assists.

Jalen Wilson averages 9.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He is making 39.3% of his shots from the floor and 31.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per game.

Per game, Ziaire Williams provides the Nets 9.8 points, 5 boards and 1.4 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.4 blocks.

The Nets are receiving 8.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Day'Ron Sharpe.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.