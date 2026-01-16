Nets vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 16

Nets vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Friday, January 16, 2026

Friday, January 16, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: YES and CHSN

The Chicago Bulls (19-21) are slight underdogs (by 1 point) to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (11-27) on Friday, January 16, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under of 224.5.

Nets vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nets -1 224.5 -112 -104

Nets vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bulls win (55%)

Nets vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Nets have covered the spread in a game 17 times this season (17-18-3).

In the Bulls' 40 games this year, they have 19 wins against the spread.

Nets games have gone over the total 15 times out of 40 chances this season.

Bulls games this year have gone over the point total 47.5% of the time (19 out of 40 games with a set point total).

Brooklyn has a worse record against the spread in home games (8-11-1) than it does in away games (9-7-2).

When it comes to over/unders, the Nets hit the over more often at home, as they've exceeded the total eight times in 20 opportunities this season (40%). In away games, they have hit the over seven times in 18 opportunities (38.9%).

Chicago has been better against the spread at home (10-10-1) than on the road (9-10-0) this season.

Bulls games have finished above the over/under less often at home (eight times out of 21) than away (11 of 19) this year.

Nets Leaders

Michael Porter Jr. averages 25.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists, shooting 48.6% from the field and 40.1% from downtown, with 3.8 made treys per game (third in league).

Nic Claxton is averaging 13.1 points, 4 assists and 7.5 rebounds.

Noah Clowney is averaging 13 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Day'Ron Sharpe is averaging 7.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

Egor Demin is averaging 10.6 points, 3.2 boards and 3.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic averages 16.9 points, 9.2 boards and 3.7 assists. He is also sinking 50.3% of his shots from the floor and 37.8% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per contest.

Matas Buzelis' numbers on the season are 14.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He is making 48.4% of his shots from the floor and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 treys.

Per game, Tre Jones gives the Bulls 12.4 points, 2.9 boards and 5.6 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Per game, Ayo Dosunmu provides the Bulls 14.3 points, 2.7 boards and 3.6 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Kevin Huerter averages 11.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He is draining 45.9% of his shots from the floor and 31% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per contest.

