Nets vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 28

Nets vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Friday, November 28, 2025

Friday, November 28, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: YES and NBCS-PH

The Brooklyn Nets (3-14) are underdogs (by 6 points) to break an eight-game home losing streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (9-8) on Friday, November 28, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The matchup's point total is set at 228.5.

Nets vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -6 228.5 -240 +198

Nets vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nets win (52%)

Nets vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The 76ers have covered the spread eight times over 17 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Nets are 7-8-2 this season.

76ers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 10 times this season.

Nets games this season have hit the over on eight of 17 set point totals (47.1%).

In home games, Philadelphia has a worse record against the spread (4-5-1) compared to its ATS record on the road (4-3-0).

The 76ers have exceeded the total in five of 10 home games (50%). They've done better on the road, eclipsing the total in five of seven matchups (71.4%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Brooklyn has a lower winning percentage at home (.250, 2-5-1 record) than away (.556, 5-3-1).

Looking at the over/under, Nets games have gone over more often at home (four of eight, 50%) than away (four of nine, 44.4%).

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey averages 32.2 points, 4.4 boards and 7.5 assists, shooting 47% from the floor and 40.9% from beyond the arc, with 3.9 made treys per game (second in league).

VJ Edgecombe is averaging 15.6 points, 4.2 assists and 6 boards.

Quentin Grimes averages 16.2 points, 3.5 boards and 4.1 assists, shooting 44.6% from the field and 38% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 made treys per game.

Andre Drummond is averaging 8.3 points, 10.7 boards and 0.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1 block.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 16.8 points, 1.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds.

Nets Leaders

Per game, Michael Porter Jr. provides the Nets 24.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Nic Claxton's numbers on the season are 14.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. He is sinking 56% of his shots from the floor.

Noah Clowney averages 12.2 points, 3.5 boards and 1.6 assists. He is making 39.9% of his shots from the floor and 33% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per game.

Per game, Terance Mann gives the Nets 8.6 points, 3.4 boards and 3.6 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Tyrese Martin averages 8.4 points, 3.3 boards and 2.7 assists. He is sinking 38.9% of his shots from the field and 32.9% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per game.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.