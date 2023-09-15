Nebraska vs Northern Illinois Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 3 Game

College football's Saturday slate includes the Nebraska Cornhuskers taking on the Northern Illinois Huskies.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Nebraska vs Northern Illinois Odds & Spread

New FanDuel Sportsbook Users: Bet $5 and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

NFL Sunday Ticket Offer ends 9/18/23. No refunds. Terms and embargoes apply. $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket, not YouTube TV. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Commercial Use Excluded.

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Nebraska: (-520) | Northern Illinois: (+385)

Nebraska: (-520) | Northern Illinois: (+385) Spread: Nebraska: -12.5 (-114) | Northern Illinois: +12.5 (-106)

Nebraska: -12.5 (-114) | Northern Illinois: +12.5 (-106) Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Nebraska vs Northern Illinois Betting Trends

Nebraska has one win against the spread this season.

Northern Illinois has posted one win against the spread this year.

Northern Illinois has had one game (of two) hit the over this year.

Nebraska vs Northern Illinois Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cornhuskers win (79.3%)

Nebraska vs Northern Illinois Point Spread

Nebraska is favored by 12.5 points over Northern Illinois. Nebraska is -114 to cover the spread, with Northern Illinois being -106.

Nebraska vs Northern Illinois Over/Under

The over/under for the Nebraska versus Northern Illinois game on September 16 has been set at 42.5, with -108 odds on the over and -112 odds on the under.

Nebraska vs Northern Illinois Moneyline

Nebraska is the favorite, -520 on the moneyline, while Northern Illinois is a +385 underdog.

Nebraska vs. Northern Illinois Points Insights

The Cornhuskers had an average implied point total of 33.5 last season, which is 5.5 points higher than their implied total in Saturday's game (28).

Last year, Nebraska recorded more than 28 points in five games.

The average implied point total last season for the Huskies (32.8) is 17.8 more points than the team's implied total in this matchup (15).

Bet $5 on Cornhuskers vs. Huskies and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

Check out even more in-depth Nebraska vs. Northern Illinois analysis on FanDuel Research.