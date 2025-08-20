2025 Nebraska Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers' schedule for the upcoming 2025 season includes a compelling game against Penn State on Nov. 22. Below, you can check out the rest of the Cornhuskers' college football schedule.

Nebraska 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Cincinnati Aug. 28 - Cornhuskers (-6.5) 53.5 2 Akron Sept. 6 - - - 3 Houston Christian Sept. 13 - - - 4 Michigan Sept. 20 - Wolverines (-3.5) 45.5 6 Michigan State Oct. 4 - - - 7 @ Maryland Oct. 11 - - - 8 @ Minnesota Oct. 17 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Nebraska 2025 Schedule Insights

Nebraska will face the 13th-easiest schedule in college football, based on opponents' combined win total last year (71).

The Cornhuskers will face the 92nd-ranked schedule in college football, based on their opponents' projected win total this year (66).

Nebraska is playing the 42nd-ranked conference schedule this season (based on its Big Ten opponents' combined win total last year).

The Cornhuskers have five games scheduled against teams that made a bowl game last year.

Nebraska will take on five teams this season that went over .500 in 2024. That schedule includes one team that ended with nine or more victories and zero squads with three or fewer wins last season.

Nebraska Betting Insights (2024)

Nebraska compiled a 9-4-0 ATS record last year.

The Cornhuskers and their opponents combined to go over the point total four out of 13 times last season.

Nebraska finished with a 6-2 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 75% of those games).

