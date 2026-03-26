NCAA Tournament: 2 Best Bets for Iowa vs. Nebraska in the Sweet 16

Very few things in sports can match the unpredictability and excitement of March Madness.

The Sweet 16 is upon us, and we will have a single-game betting piece for each game. To see our thoughts on other games, check out our full March Madness predictions page.

But for Iowa vs. Nebraska, here are my favorite bets.

All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published. Stats via Bart Torvik and KenPom.

Sweet 16: Nebraska vs. Iowa Best Bets

These teams know each other well as this will be the third meeting between the Hawkeyes and Huskers since the start of February.

While Nebraska rates out as a better squad in several areas, the Hawkeyes are a tricky matchup for the Cornhuskers, and I'm backing Iowa to win.

Moneyline Iowa Mar 26 11:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

In their two meetings this season, Iowa has proven to be tough to handle as the Hawkeyes won by five at home and lost in OT in Lincoln.

The strength of Nebraska is its defense, a unit ranked sixth in adjusted D, per KenPom. But the Huskers like to funnel teams to the three-point line -- with Nebraska giving up the country's sixth-highest three-point attempt rate (50.0%) -- and that could spell trouble against an Iowa team that hit 35.3% of their three-point tries this season, with Cooper Koch (40.4% 3P%) and Bennett Stirtz (6.8 3PA per game) leading the way.

A troubling sign for Nebraska is that they've had a tough time with Iowa despite Stirtz not shooting the ball well in either game, with Stirtz going a combined 12 for 32 from the floor over the two contests, including 4 of 15 from three.

This game's moneyline has been inching toward Iowa all week, and the Hawkeyes are the side I want to be on.

Koch has lived behind the three-point line versus Nebraska, and I like him to hit three treys on Thursday night.

3+ Made Threes 3+ Made Threes Cooper Koch (IOW) -122 View more odds in Sportsbook

Over two games against the Huskers, Koch has taken 23 total shots. Of those 23 shot attempts, 19 have been three-point tries as he's recorded 6-for-12 and 2-for-7 days from downtown against Nebraska.

He's hot at the moment, too. Across four games in either the NCAA Tournament or Big Ten Tournament, Koch has a pair of games with four-plus made triples, including a 4-for-6 showing from three last time out in the Hawkeyes' upset win over Florida.

With a green light from three and a great matchup to let it fly, Koch can drill at least three three-pointers today.

Which March Madness odds stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.