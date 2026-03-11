NC State vs Pittsburgh College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for ACC Tournament

The No. 7 seed NC State Wolfpack (19-12, 10-8 ACC) and the No. 15 seed Pittsburgh Panthers (13-19, 5-13 ACC) square off in the ACC tournament Wednesday at Spectrum Center, tipping off at 12 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

NC State vs. Pittsburgh Game Info and Odds

NC State vs. Pittsburgh Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: NC State win (80.3%)

Before making a bet on Wednesday's NC State-Pittsburgh spread (NC State -8.5) or total (144.5 points), check out the betting insights and trends below.

NC State vs. Pittsburgh: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

NC State is 14-17-0 ATS this season.

Pittsburgh has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.

As an 8.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Pittsburgh is 3-3 against the spread compared to the 8-7 ATS record NC State racks up as an 8.5-point favorite.

Against the spread, the Wolfpack have played better at home, covering eight times in 17 home games, and four times in 10 road games.

The Panthers' winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (9-9-0). On the road, it is .455 (5-6-0).

NC State is 7-11-0 against the spread in conference play this year.

Against the spread in ACC action, Pittsburgh is 10-9-0 this season.

NC State vs. Pittsburgh: Moneyline Betting Stats

NC State has been the moneyline favorite in 25 games this season and has come away with the win 17 times (68%) in those contests.

The Wolfpack have a mark of 11-3 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -334 or better on the moneyline.

Pittsburgh has been the moneyline underdog 19 total times this season. Pittsburgh has gone 5-14 in those games.

The Panthers have a record of 1-7 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +265 or longer (12.5%).

NC State has an implied victory probability of 77% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

NC State vs. Pittsburgh Head-to-Head Comparison

Last year, NC State was 294th in the nation offensively (69.6 points scored per game) and 126th defensively (70.4 points conceded).

Last season, NC State was 316th in the nation in rebounds (29.6 per game) and 287th in rebounds allowed (32.9).

Last season NC State was ranked 260th in the country in assists with 12.5 per game.

In terms of turnovers, NC State was 12th-best in the country in committing them (9.1 per game) last year. It was 153rd in forcing them (11.5 per game).

Last season Pittsburgh scored 75.9 points per game (119th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 70.8 points per contest (140th-ranked).

With 30.6 boards per game, Pittsburgh ranked 266th in the nation. It ceded 30.5 rebounds per contest, which ranked 135th in college basketball.

Pittsburgh ranked 196th in the nation with 13.4 dimes per game.

Pittsburgh committed 9.7 turnovers per game (45th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 11.7 turnovers per contest (140th-ranked).

