NC State vs North Carolina Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the NC State Wolfpack taking on the North Carolina Tar Heels.

NC State vs North Carolina Odds & Spread

Moneyline: NC State: (-300) | North Carolina: (+245)

NC State: (-300) | North Carolina: (+245) Spread: NC State: -7.5 (-110) | North Carolina: +7.5 (-110)

NC State: -7.5 (-110) | North Carolina: +7.5 (-110) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

NC State vs North Carolina Betting Trends

NC State's record against the spread is 5-6-0.

NC State has two wins ATS (2-2) as a 7.5-point or higher favorite in 2025.

There have been six NC State games (of 11) that went over the total this year.

North Carolina's record against the spread in 2025 is 5-6-0.

As a 7.5-point underdog or greater, North Carolina has two wins ATS (2-2).

North Carolina has seen four of its 11 games hit the over.

NC State vs North Carolina Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wolfpack win (84%)

NC State vs North Carolina Point Spread

North Carolina is listed as an underdog by 7.5 points (-110 odds), and NC State, the favorite, is -110 to cover.

NC State vs North Carolina Over/Under

The over/under for the NC State versus North Carolina matchup on Nov. 29 has been set at 47.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

NC State vs North Carolina Moneyline

NC State is the favorite, -300 on the moneyline, while North Carolina is a +245 underdog.

NC State vs. North Carolina Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games NC State 29.1 56 29.7 103 57.3 11 North Carolina 19.3 122 22.9 53 47.4 11

NC State vs. North Carolina Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025

Saturday, November 29, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Stadium: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

