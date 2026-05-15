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Terrence Shannon Jr.
Minnesota Timberwolves

Terrence Shannon Jr.

Minnesota Timberwolves • #1 SG

Terrence Shannon Jr. DTD For Game 6 Against Spurs Due To Head Injury

Terrence Shannon Jr. (Head) is listed as day-to-day for Game 6 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Spurs on Friday, May 15. As of Friday afternoon, the Spurs are favored by 5.5 with a total of 218.5.

What It Means

In his last game, a 126-97 loss to the Spurs on May 12, Shannon tallied two points and four assists. Shannon averaged 5.6 points, 1.1 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.3 steals per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Terrence Shannon Jr.

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