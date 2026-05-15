Terrence Shannon Jr. DTD For Game 6 Against Spurs Due To Head Injury
Terrence Shannon Jr. (Head) is listed as day-to-day for Game 6 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Spurs on Friday, May 15. As of Friday afternoon, the Spurs are favored by 5.5 with a total of 218.5.
What It Means
In his last game, a 126-97 loss to the Spurs on May 12, Shannon tallied two points and four assists. Shannon averaged 5.6 points, 1.1 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.3 steals per game during the regular season.
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