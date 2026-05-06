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Sam Merrill
Cleveland Cavaliers

Sam Merrill

Cleveland Cavaliers • #5 SG

Sam Merrill DTD For Game 2 Against Pistons Due To Hamstring Injury

Sam Merrill (Hamstring) is listed as day-to-day for Game 2 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Pistons on Thursday, May 7. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Pistons are favored by 3.5 with a total of 215.5.

What It Means

In his last game on May 5, Merrill posted one assist in a 111-101 loss to the Pistons. Merrill averaged 12.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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