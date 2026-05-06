Sam Merrill DTD For Game 2 Against Pistons Due To Hamstring Injury
Sam Merrill (Hamstring) is listed as day-to-day for Game 2 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Pistons on Thursday, May 7. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Pistons are favored by 3.5 with a total of 215.5.
What It Means
In his last game on May 5, Merrill posted one assist in a 111-101 loss to the Pistons. Merrill averaged 12.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.