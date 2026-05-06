Sam Merrill DTD For Game 2 Against Pistons Due To Hamstring Injury

In his last game on May 5, Merrill posted one assist in a 111-101 loss to the Pistons. Merrill averaged 12.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

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