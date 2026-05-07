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OG Anunoby
New York Knicks

OG Anunoby

New York Knicks • #8 SF

OG Anunoby DTD For Game 3 Against 76ers Due To Leg Injury

OG Anunoby (Leg) is listed as day-to-day for Game 3 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the 76ers on Friday, May 8. As of Thursday afternoon, the 76ers are favored by 1 with a total of 213.5.

What It Means

Last time out on May 6, Anunoby posted 24 points, five rebounds, two assists, four steals and one block in a 108-102 win over the 76ers. Anunoby averaged 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
OG Anunoby

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