OG Anunoby DTD For Game 3 Against 76ers Due To Leg Injury
OG Anunoby (Leg) is listed as day-to-day for Game 3 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the 76ers on Friday, May 8. As of Thursday afternoon, the 76ers are favored by 1 with a total of 213.5.
What It Means
Last time out on May 6, Anunoby posted 24 points, five rebounds, two assists, four steals and one block in a 108-102 win over the 76ers. Anunoby averaged 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.