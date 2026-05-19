OG Anunoby DTD For Game 1 Against Cavaliers Due To Hamstring Injury
OG Anunoby (Hamstring) is listed as day-to-day for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Cavaliers on Tuesday, May 19. As of Monday evening, the Knicks are favored by 7.5 with a total of 217.5.
What It Means
In his last game, a 108-102 win over the 76ers on May 6, Anunoby tallied 24 points, five rebounds, two assists, four steals and one block. Anunoby averaged 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.