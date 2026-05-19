OG Anunoby DTD For Game 1 Against Cavaliers Due To Hamstring Injury

In his last game, a 108-102 win over the 76ers on May 6, Anunoby tallied 24 points, five rebounds, two assists, four steals and one block. Anunoby averaged 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

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