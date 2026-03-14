Maxi Kleber Out March 14 Against Nuggets Due To Back Injury
Maxi Kleber (Back) is out for the upcoming game against the Nuggets on Saturday, March 14. As of Saturday morning, the Nuggets are favored by 2.5 with a total of 244.5.
What It Means
In his last action, a 110-97 win over the Knicks on March 8, Kleber tallied one steal. Kleber is averaging 2.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.