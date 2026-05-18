Luke Kornet Questionable For Game 1 Against Thunder Due To Foot Injury
Luke Kornet (Foot) is questionable for Game 1 of the Western Conference finals against the Thunder on Monday, May 18. As of Sunday evening, the Thunder are favored by 6.5 with a total of 219.5.
What It Means
In his last game, a 139-109 win over the Timberwolves on May 15, Kornet put up six points, six rebounds, one assist and four blocks. Kornet averaged 6.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.