Luke Kornet Questionable For Game 1 Against Thunder Due To Foot Injury

In his last game, a 139-109 win over the Timberwolves on May 15, Kornet put up six points, six rebounds, one assist and four blocks. Kornet averaged 6.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.

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