Luke Kennard Questionable For Game 2 Against Thunder Due To Neck Injury

Kennard tallied seven points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal in his last action, a 108-90 loss to the Thunder on May 5. Kennard averaged 8.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

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