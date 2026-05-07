Luke Kennard Questionable For Game 2 Against Thunder Due To Neck Injury
Luke Kennard (Neck) is questionable for Game 2 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Thunder on Thursday, May 7. As of Wednesday evening, the Thunder are favored by 15.5 with a total of 209.5.
What It Means
Kennard tallied seven points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal in his last action, a 108-90 loss to the Thunder on May 5. Kennard averaged 8.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.