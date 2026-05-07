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Luke Kennard
Los Angeles Lakers

Luke Kennard

Los Angeles Lakers • #10 SG

Luke Kennard Questionable For Game 2 Against Thunder Due To Neck Injury

Luke Kennard (Neck) is questionable for Game 2 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Thunder on Thursday, May 7. As of Wednesday evening, the Thunder are favored by 15.5 with a total of 209.5.

What It Means

Kennard tallied seven points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal in his last action, a 108-90 loss to the Thunder on May 5. Kennard averaged 8.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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