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Larry Nance Jr.
Cleveland Cavaliers

Larry Nance Jr.

Cleveland Cavaliers • #22 PF

Larry Nance Jr. DTD For Game 7 Against Pistons (Illness)

Larry Nance Jr. (Illness) is listed as day-to-day for Game 7 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Pistons on Sunday, May 17. As of Saturday evening, the Pistons are favored by 4.5 with a total of 206.5.

What It Means

Nance didn't score in his last game, a 126-104 loss to the Raptors on April 23. Nance averaged 3.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Larry Nance Jr.

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