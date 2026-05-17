Larry Nance Jr. DTD For Game 7 Against Pistons (Illness)
Larry Nance Jr. (Illness) is listed as day-to-day for Game 7 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Pistons on Sunday, May 17. As of Saturday evening, the Pistons are favored by 4.5 with a total of 206.5.
What It Means
Nance didn't score in his last game, a 126-104 loss to the Raptors on April 23. Nance averaged 3.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.
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