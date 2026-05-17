Kevin Huerter Questionable For Game 7 Against Cavaliers Due To Adductor Injury
Kevin Huerter (Adductor) is questionable for Game 7 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Cavaliers on Sunday, May 17. As of Saturday evening, the Pistons are favored by 4.5 with a total of 206.5.
What It Means
Huerter tallied one assist in his last appearance, a 117-113 loss to the Cavaliers on May 13. Huerter averaged 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.
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