Kevin Huerter Out For Game 3 Due To Adductor Injury
Kevin Huerter (Adductor) is out for Game 3 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Cavaliers on Monday, May 11. As of Saturday evening, the Cavaliers are favored by 4 with a total of 211.5.
What It Means
Last time out on April 27, Huerter put up one rebound in a 94-88 loss to the Magic. Huerter averaged 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.
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