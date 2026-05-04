Kevin Huerter DTD For Game 1 Against Cavaliers Due To Adductor Injury
Kevin Huerter (Adductor) is listed as day-to-day for Game 1 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Cavaliers on Tuesday, May 5. As of Monday morning, the Pistons are favored by 3.5 with a total of 213.5.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 94-88 loss to the Magic on April 27, Huerter had one rebound. Huerter averaged 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.
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