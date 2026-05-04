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Kevin Huerter
Detroit Pistons

Kevin Huerter

Detroit Pistons • #27 SG

Kevin Huerter DTD For Game 1 Against Cavaliers Due To Adductor Injury

Kevin Huerter (Adductor) is listed as day-to-day for Game 1 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Cavaliers on Tuesday, May 5. As of Monday morning, the Pistons are favored by 3.5 with a total of 213.5.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 94-88 loss to the Magic on April 27, Huerter had one rebound. Huerter averaged 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kevin Huerter

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