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Josh Hart
New York Knicks

Josh Hart

New York Knicks • #3 SG

Josh Hart Questionable For Game 3 Against 76ers Due To Thumb Injury

Josh Hart (Thumb) is questionable for Game 3 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the 76ers on Friday, May 8. As of Friday morning, the 76ers are favored by 1.5 with a total of 213.5.

What It Means

Hart put up five points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals in his most recent game, a 108-102 win over the 76ers on May 6. Hart averaged 12.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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