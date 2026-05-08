Josh Hart Questionable For Game 3 Against 76ers Due To Thumb Injury

Hart put up five points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals in his most recent game, a 108-102 win over the 76ers on May 6. Hart averaged 12.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

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