Jonathan Isaac DTD For Game 7 Against Pistons Due To Knee Injury
Jonathan Isaac (Knee) is listed as day-to-day for Game 7 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Pistons on Sunday, May 3. As of Saturday evening, the Pistons are favored by 8.5 with a total of 202.5.
What It Means
In his last game on March 12, Isaac posted one rebound in a 136-131 win over the Wizards. Isaac averaged 2.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.
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