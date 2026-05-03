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Jonathan Isaac
Orlando Magic

Jonathan Isaac

Orlando Magic • #1 PF

Jonathan Isaac DTD For Game 7 Against Pistons Due To Knee Injury

Jonathan Isaac (Knee) is listed as day-to-day for Game 7 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Pistons on Sunday, May 3. As of Saturday evening, the Pistons are favored by 8.5 with a total of 202.5.

What It Means

In his last game on March 12, Isaac posted one rebound in a 136-131 win over the Wizards. Isaac averaged 2.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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