Joel Embiid Out For Game 2 Due To Ankle Injury

Embiid had 14 points, four rebounds and one assist in his most recent appearance, a 137-98 loss to the Knicks on May 4. Embiid averaged 26.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

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